Sabalenka positive for virus, out of BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the upcoming BNP Paribas Open. The Belarusian player was due to be top-seeded for the tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia. Sabalenka writes on Instagram that she is in isolation and is sad to miss the tournament. The tournament in the South California desert would have been Sabalenka’s first competitive event since her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open on September 10.