Salah brilliance not enough, Liverpool held 2-2 by Man City

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne scored Manchester City’s second equalizer in the front of the Kop to secure a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah’s individual genius looked to have clinched the win before Bruyne’s shot deflected off Joel Matip. Sadio Mane had put Liverpool in front for the first time before Phil Foden leveled. Liverpool, the 2020 champions, are a point behind Chelsea after seven games. Defending champion City is a point behind Liverpool in third, level on points with Manchester United, Everton and Brighton.