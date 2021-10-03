Torquator Tasso shock 80-1 winner at l’Arc de Triomphe

ap-national-sports

PARIS (AP) — German jockey Rene Piechulek rode 80-1 outsider Torquator Tasso to victory at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on his debut in a huge upset. The Marcel Weiss-trained colt was in good form but few predicted Piechulek’s victory at Longchamp in western Paris on the race’s 100th running. It was a third German victory at the showcase race following Danedream in 2011 and massive outsider Star Appeal in 1975. Named after an Italian poet of the 16th century Torquato Tasso was able to accelerate away from veteran French jockey Christophe Soumillon on Tarnawa. Hurricane Lane took third place.