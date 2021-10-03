Yanks’ LeMahieu to IL with sports hernia, Voit done for year

ap-national-sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia ahead of their scheduled regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. New York also transferred slugger Luke Voit to the 60-day injured list, ending the 2020 home run champion’s season. LeMahieu was pulled from New York’s game Thursday at Toronto after six innings and hasn’t played since. He’s been day to day, trying to work his way back into the lineup. When he still felt discomfort doing baseball activities Sunday morning, the Yankees decided to put him on the shelf.