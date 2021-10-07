Bills-Chiefs: Enjoy it now, ignore potential playoff meeting

ap-national-sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Stop right there. Let’s hold off on the talk of the Bills’ second trip to Kansas City this year being a possible AFC championship game preview. Sure, they met in January for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs prevailing. And yes, they both can be powerhouses in the superior conference. For now, let’s simply enjoy the entertainment value of Buffalo, with its balance, against the so-far flawed but potentially dominating Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.