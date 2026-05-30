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ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm Saturday Ahead; El Paso Nears 100 Degrees by Monday

KVIA
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Published 5:25 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A warm and mostly dry weekend is underway across the Borderland, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s today.

The National Weather Service says breezy conditions will develop this afternoon, but winds should remain lighter than what the Borderland experienced earlier this week.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend, with Monday shaping up to be the hottest day in the forecast. Current projections show El Paso could come close to the 100-degree mark, while some Lower Valley communities may have a better chance of reaching triple digits.

The dry pattern won’t last much longer.

Moisture is expected to return to the region beginning Tuesday, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Along with the rain chances, temperatures are expected to cool noticeably, with highs potentially dropping back into the 80s.

Forecasters say the best chances for widespread rain and thunderstorms currently appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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