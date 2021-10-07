Pepi decision proving big for U.S. as goal scoring star

ap-national-sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Just two months ago, Ricardo Pepi didn’t know which national team he wanted to play for. He ultimately picked the United States over Mexico and the choice is paying off in a big way for the Americans. Pepi scored both second half goals for the U.S. in a 2-0 win over Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier Thursday night. That gives him three goals in two qualifying matches that were big wins for the Americans in their quest to return to the World Cup next year. Pepi was born in El Paso to parents from Mexico.