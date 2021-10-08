Gophers: RB Trey Potts home from hospital and ‘doing well’

ap-national-sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Trey Potts has been discharged from an Indiana hospital. He spent six days there after an unspecified medical condition developed during the team’s game at Purdue. The university’s athletic department announced Potts returned to Minnesota for follow-up care and said he was “doing well.” The Gophers have declined to divulge any details about what sent the third-year player from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to the hospital. He left the game last week late in the fourth quarter. There was no obvious sign on the field of a problem. Potts is second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards.