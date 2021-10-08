LEADING OFF: MLB win leader Urías goes for Dodgers vs Giants

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Big league wins leader Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Division Series at San Francisco against Kevin Gausman. Urías went 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. The 25-year-old lefty played a huge role in the postseason as a starter and closer last season when Los Angeles won its first World Series championship since 1988. Urías will be making his 19th postseason appearance and fourth start for the Dodgers. He’s 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA in those games. Buster Posey and the Giants have seen Urías a lot. He’s 2-1 in five starts against San Francisco this year. Gausman will be making the first postseason start of his career. He’s pitched four times in relief in the playoffs with Baltimore and Atlanta.