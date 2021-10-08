WADA concerned by board changes at Russia anti-doping agency

ap-national-sports

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has expressed concern over the “sudden” replacement of three out of seven board members at the suspended Russian anti-doping agency. WADA says it will look into the process by which three new supervisory board members were appointed Wednesday after three others resigned. WADA says it is concerned by the resignations and has asked for more information on the new board members and how they were appointed. Last month WADA president Witold Banka warned against interference in the operations of the Russian agency.