49ers place TE George Kittle on IR with calf injury

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks. Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season. Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona.