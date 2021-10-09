Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

ap-national-sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give No. 14 Notre Dame a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish tied the game at 29 on Jack Coan’s 4-yard pass to Avery Davis and a two-point conversion completion to Kevin Austin with 2:26 left. After forcing the Hokies to punt, Coan drove them 45 yards in seven plays and Doerer split the uprights, sparing the Fighting Irish a second straight loss. Virginia Tech had gone ahead 29-21 with 3:55 to play.