Florida A&M defense stymies South Carolina State, wins 30-7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Terrell Jennings and Bishop Bonnett each ran for first-half touchdowns and Jose Romo-Martinez kicked two field goals to help stake Florida A&M to a 20-0 lead after a half and a 27-0 advantage through three quarters as the Rattlers cruised to a 30-7 win over South Carolina State in a non-conference battle. Jennings opened the scoring with a 3-yard run to cap an eight-play, 52-yard drive, and after Romo-Martinez connected from 20- and 47-yards out, Bonnett threaded his way through the line of scrimmage and bolted 23 yards for a score to send Florida A&M into halftime.