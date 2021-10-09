Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers

ap-national-sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 11 Michigan State won its sixth straight game, beating Rutgers 31-13. Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne as the Spartans used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten. Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown. That was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history. The Spartans are off to their best start since 2015, when they reached the College Football Playoff.