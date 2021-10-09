Under-the-radar Badie comes up big for Missouri

ap-national-sports

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a 48-35 victory over North Texas. He ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to help the Tigers build a 31-7 halftime lead. The Mean Green outgained Missouri 491-474 but were foiled by three turnovers, including a tipped interception that defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo returned 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.