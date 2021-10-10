Brazil, Colombia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifying

ap-national-sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has been held to a 0-0 draw by Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match. Unbeaten Brazil moved a step closer to earning a direct spot in Qatar next year and the result in Barranquilla has also kept Colombia’s chances alive. The draw ended Brazil’s streak of nine wins in the South American qualifying tournament. Its superclasico with Argentina last month was contentiously suspended because of COVID-19 protocols after 7 minutes of play. FIFA will decide what to do with the match. Brazil has 28 points from 10 matches and Colombia is in fifth place with 15.