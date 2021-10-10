Miami allows 558 yards to Brady and Bucs in 45-17 loss

ap-national-sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s defense had few stops as the Dolphins allowed 558 yards and were routed 45-17 by Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he is concerned about his defense, which allowed points on seven of 10 Tampa Bay possessions. The Dolphins didn’t force a turnover and had their streak of getting at least one in 26 straight games, which was the longest active stretch in the NFL, end. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. It was the first time Brady threw for more 400 yards with five TDs in the same game in his 22-year career.