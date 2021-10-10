Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

ap-national-sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career for Brazil. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. An excerpt was published on the channel’s Twitter feed on Sunday. Neymar will play with Brazil later on Sunday at Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match. He did not play in Thursday’s 3-1 win at Venezuela due to suspension.