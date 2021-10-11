Alabama’s Anderson: ‘We’re in our own way right now’

ap-national-sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Will Anderson Jr. thought a close call against Florida would be “a real eye-opener” for Alabama at the time. Now, he’s not so sure the message sunk in. Not after the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide lost 41-38 to a Texas A&M team that had been on a two-game losing streak. The Alabama linebacker doesn’t believe that message was taken seriously. Anderson the Tide players are in their “own way.” Alabama’s playoff and SEC title hopes are still intact, but now there’s no margin for error.