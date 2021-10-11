Georgia at rarified heights, challenge is to finish No. 1

ap-national-sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia finds itself in a most unusual position. No. 1 in the rankings. For the first time since the 1982 season, when a guy named Herschel Walker starred at running back, the Bulldogs hold the top spot in The Associated Press poll during the season. Now, the challenge is to stay there. The Bulldogs are led by a ferocious defense that has allowed just two touchdowns and 26 points. They’re facing another big challenge on Saturday when they host No. 11 Kentucky is a game that likely will decide who wins the SEC East.