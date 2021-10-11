Ovechkin begins 5-year contract chasing Gretzky’s goals mark

ap-national-sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin starts a new five-year contract ready to chase Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record that long seemed unbreakable. The Washington Capitals captain has 730 goals and needs 165 to pass Gretzky. Ovechkin just turned 36 and would need to score at a pace never seen before in NHL history at that age to approach the mark. The Russian superstar has been durable throughout his career. But he missed more time to injury late last season than the previous decade combined and got banged up in Washington’s final exhibition game. Gretzky believes Ovechkin can do it if healthy.