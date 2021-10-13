Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

ap-national-sports

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the club. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots in his Avalanche debut and Jack Johnson added a goal. Kuemper, acquired from Arizona in the offseason, wasn’t tested early but made two big saves on Kirby Dach in the second period.