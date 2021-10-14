Geno Smith’s time arrives as he steps up for Seahawks

ap-national-sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith has learned to be patient serving as a backup quarterback. He’s hoping that pays off for the next few weeks as he steps into the role of starter for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith will make his first start in four years on Sunday night when the Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers. He entered in the fourth quarter last week against the Los Angeles Rams and flourished in trying to lead a late rally, only to fall short. Now he’s had a full week of practice preparing to be the starter for the first time since December 2017.