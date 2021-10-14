LEADING OFF: Red Sox and Astros open ALCS, Cards’ Shildt out

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

For the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens in Houston on Friday night with left-hander Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale. Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en route to their only World Series crown.