Bahrain GP kicks off 23-race F1 season in 2022; Canada back

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — Next year’s Formula One season will feature 23 races and open in Bahrain rather than its traditional start in Australia, with Singapore and Canada returning after two straight cancelations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bahrain GP in Sakhir on March 20 will be followed by the second hosting of the Saudi Arabia GP in Jeddah and then the Australian GP in Melbourne on April 10. The season then jumps to Europe two weeks later for the Emilia Romagna GP in Italy and then to the United States for the Miami GP on May 8. Japan also returns after being called off this year.