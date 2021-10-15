Chicago Cubs hire Carter Hawkins as general manager

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as general manager, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system. The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department. The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th general manager next week.