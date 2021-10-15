Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

By PATRICK ROSE

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise’s first WNBA title. Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday. The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury’s overtime win on Wednesday. Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night’s ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.