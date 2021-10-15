Husband arrested in killing of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop

ap-national-sports

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The husband of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop has been arrested and will be charged with her murder after Kenyan police launched a nationwide manhunt. Authorities say Ibrahim Rotich was apprehended in the coastal city of Mombasa while trying to flee the country. He was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a truck in a car chase with police and escaping a first attempt by officers to apprehend him. Tirop was found stabbed to death on Wednesday at her home in the western town of Iten. She was a two-time world championship bronze medalist and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.