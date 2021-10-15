Marshall scores on first 6 drives in 49-21 rout of N. Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Grant Wells passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns, ran for three more and Marshall routed North Texas 49-21. Marshall scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions in the first half with Wells, who completed 24 of 32 passes, connecting with eight receivers. The defense forced five punts and five turnovers on downs on 14 North Texas drives. DeAndre Torrey, who gained 179 yards on 20 carries, scored touchdowns of 75 and 51 yards for North Texas.