ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Nice and warm today, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected with a late week back cold front in the Borderland

Our calm, warm, dry, and breezy conditions continues in the Borderland today.

We are still continuing to track a wet weather pattern this week. Isolated showers will begin to pop up tomorrow morning and afternoon from the southwest. These showers will be scattered with isolated thunderstorms by the evening hours and early Friday morning. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will sprout up again Friday evening around a backdoor cool front.

It will be clear by this weekend for the BTS concert. Tomorrow through Saturday's highs will be in the 70s.

Here's the weather setup for our rain maker. A low pressure system will set up to the west of the Borderland which will pull moisture up from the Pacific Ocean and give us a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. A stationary front will set up to the east of El Paso which will cause our system to west to stall out. This is the perfect set up to get multiple chances of rain Thursday through Friday. The front will develop a low pressure system to the east of El Paso which will increase our chances Thursday going into Friday.

This cold front will dip south and bring cooler temps Friday night into Saturday morning. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s.

Like I said for the past few days, this system will not cause issues with the BTS Concert this weekend. It will be mostly clear with temps in the 70s as the doors open and 60s as the show is wrapping up!