South Carolina awards Staley 7-year, $22.4 million contract

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has received a seven-year contract worth $22.4 million. She will get a salary increase of $800,000 this season, earning a total of $2.9 million. Her salary will increase each year of the deal until it tops out at $3.5 million in 2027-28. The school said in a statement it makes Staley the highest paid Black coach in women’s basketball. The new deal was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Friday. Staley’s salary is tops in the Southeastern Conference, surpassing the $2.5 million newly hired Kim Mulkey will get with LSU this season.