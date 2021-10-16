Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for two touchdowns, Santee Marshall rushed for 96 yards, and Jackson State won its homecoming game 28-7 over Alabama State. The Tigers, who have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season, held Alabama State to 157 yards and eight first downs. Keonte Hampton had nine tackles, seven solo, for the FCS No. 25 Tigers, Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground. Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.