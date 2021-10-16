Ball State holds off E. Michigan 38-31; Hall sets FBS mark

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Plitt passed for 207 yards and a touchdown, Justin Hall rushed for two scores and Ball State eked out a 38-31 win against Eastern Michigan. The Cardinals jumped ahead 14-0 after a quarter with Hall capping the game-opening drive with a 1-yard TD and Will Jones scoring from the 1-yard line on the next possession. EMU’s Ben Bryant was 35-for-48 passing for 331 yards with a TD but was intercepted twice. Hall, with 10 catches for 58 yards for Ball State, notched his 301st career reception to lead all active FBS receivers. He has caught a pass in an FBS-leading 50 straight games.