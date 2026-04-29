Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another great weather day before brief cool down

KVIA
By
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Another beautiful day through the Borderland. Conditions do remain dry and warm for today before rain chances and cooler temps enter our forecast tomorrow.

This morning temps started off in the 60s and 70s. We will once again experience above average temperatures today. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 88, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 84.

Today will remain dry with breezy condition expected this afternoon.

A pattern change will result in a chance for scattered and isolated showers Thursday and Friday.

Also pushing in a backdoor cold front which will drop temps about 10-15 degrees over the next couple of days. This front will also result in some windy conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.