AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Henry Columbi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech had four rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 win over Kansas. Columbi went 14-for-20 for 124 yards passing and added 35 rushing yards while Jason Bean went11-for-21 passing for 80 yards and one interception for Kansas. Texas Tech led 24-0 at halftime. Donovan Smith added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.