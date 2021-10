PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing on just 14 carries for three touchdowns and Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7. On his three scoring runs he averaged 53.3 yards per carry. Those three rushing touchdowns produced 60% of his total rushing yardage. Xzavier Vaughn’s 13-yard touchdown for UAPB occurred with 1:54 remaining.