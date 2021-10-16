Eastern Kentucky rallies to stun Central Arkansas 38-35

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Parker McKinney scored on a 40-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, Joseph Sayles blocked Hayden Ray’s attempt at a game-tying field goal and Eastern Kentucky scored 25 unanswered points to stun Central Arkansas 38-35 in the ASUN-WAC Challenge. The Colonels (5-1, 2-0) trailed 35-13 after Central Arkansas (2-4, 1-2) used Darius Hale’s 6-yard TD run to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive with 8:13 left in the third quarter. Patrick Nations started the EKU run at the 3:11 mark with his third field goal of the game. McKinney connected with Jayden Higgins for a 5-yard TD and hit Jaden Smith for the 2-point conversion to pull the Colonels within 35-24 heading to the final quarter.