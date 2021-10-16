Louisville to retire Heisman winner Jackson’s No. 8 jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville plans to retire the No. 8 jersey of former Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Jackson’s number will be retired during a ceremony at Louisville’s Nov. 13 home game against Syracuse. He joins Johnny Unitas as the school’s only football players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003. Athletic director Vince Tyra cited Jackson’s Heisman and his 2019 NFL MVP award with the Baltimore Ravens as examples of the dynamic QB’s talent and success. He also praised the player’s humility that endeared him to Louisville teammates, coaches and staff.