NAU overcomes Southern Utah with offensive explosion, 59-35

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns, Kevin Daniels rushed for 229 yards and Northern Arizona celebrated homecoming with a 59-35 victory over Southern Utah. In a game with 1,263 yards total offense, the individual numbers kept piling up. For the Lumberjacks, Martinez completed 23 of 29 passes and had a passer rating of 257. He also rushed for two touchdowns. Coleman Owen caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Hendrix Johnson caught five passes for 174 yards and also had two touchdowns. Daniels had an 86-yard TD run, Owen a 75-yard TD reception, and Johnson a 73-yard TD reception.