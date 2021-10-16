No. 9 Oregon holds off tenacious California 24-17

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown scored on an 11-yard keeper with 4:50 left and ninth-ranked Oregon held off surprisingly tenacious California 24-17. The Golden Bears took a 17-10 lead early in the final quarter, but Brown answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd to tie it. The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) pulled in front on Brown’s scamper into the end zone. Cal threatened on the ensuing possession but Chase Garbers’ fourth-and-2 attempt with just 2 seconds left fell incomplete.