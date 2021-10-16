Penguins score 4 in 1st, beat Blackhawks 5-2 in home opener

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drew O’Connor scored his first NHL goal, Danton Heinen got his third in three games and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored four times in the first period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their home opener. With the victory, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan surpassed Dan Bylsma for most regular-season wins in franchise history. Brock McGinn scored his first goal with the Penguins and Teddy Blueger added his second of the season, both in the first period. Jason Zucker also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves. Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored for the Blackhawks, who couldn’t recover from a slow start. Pittsburgh had four goals in the first period, while the Blackhawks managed just three shots.