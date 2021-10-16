Prairie View holds off Bethune-Cookman with 35-29 win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View beat winless Bethune-Cookman 35-29. Que’shaun Byrd’s 8-yard touchdown run brought the Wildcats within 28-22 with 7:56 left to play. Prairie View responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Pass’ 30-yard scoring pass to Tre’jon Spiller with 5:21 remaining. Bethune-Cookman countered with a four-play, 71-yard drive that took 78 seconds and concluded with Devin Black throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Overton to reduce the deficit to 35-29 with 3:57 left. The Panthers took the ensuing kickoff and held the ball for the rest of the game.