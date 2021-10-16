Raymond, Rice help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in key SoCon matchup

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Freshmen Rashad Raymond and Hunter Rice each ran for more than 100 yards to help VMI rout Mercer 45-7 in a key Southern Conference matchup. The win puts VMI (5-2, 3-1) in a three-way tie with Mercer (4-2, 3-1) and East Tennessee State (6-1, 3-1) atop the conference standings. Raymond had a career-high 163 yards that included an 80-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Rice added three TD runs from short yardage and finished with a career-best 112 yards. Mercer’s Carter Peevy tossed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Dirrim with about three minutes left in the game.