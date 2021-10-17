Fati shines again as Barcelona rallies to beat Valencia 3-1

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho scored as Barcelona came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 in the Spanish league. The result halted Barcelona’s losing streak and moved the Catalan club to seventh place. Barcelona is five points behind leader Real Sociedad with a game in hand. Barcelona was coming off two disappointing defeats before the international break. It had won only once in its last six matches in all competitions. Sergio Aguero came on late. He was signed from Manchester City for this season but was yet to play due to injury.