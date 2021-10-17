Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves lead the NL Championship Series two games to none. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, and the ball skidded off his glove into center field.