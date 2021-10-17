Kadarius Toney, Parris Campbell among NFL wideouts injured

By The Associated Press

Kadarius Toney didn’t make it through the first drive for the New York Giants on a tough day for wide receivers. Parris Campbell hurt his foot in the first half during Indianapolis’ 31-3 win over Houston. T.Y. Hilton didn’t finish the game after making his season debut with the Colts, but he said his quad injury isn’t serious. Odell Beckham Jr. sustained a shoulder injury that forced the Cleveland Browns star to the locker room in the first half but he returned in the third quarter. Toney had three catches for 36 yards before the rookie first-round pick aggravated an ankle injury. C.J. Board was carted off the field late in the half with a forearm injury, further depleting New York’s receiving group.