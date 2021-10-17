Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito to enter transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito announced on social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. In his post on Twitter, DeVito said he was grateful to the university and all the teammates he played with but did not mention coach Dino Babers. DeVito succeeded Eric Dungey in 2019 and kept the job for two seasons, though he missed the final seven games of 2020 with a leg injury. He started the first three games of this season but was replaced by Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader and has not played in the past four games, three of them Atlantic Coast Conference losses.