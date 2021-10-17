‘They love it when I go crazy’: Mathieu, defense lift Chiefs

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Chiefs have held the Washington Football Team to 76 yards and four first downs in the second half of Kansas City’s 31-13 victory. Safety Tyrann Mathieu got upset in the first half after the Chiefs allowed Washington to convert on a third-and-16 and then score on a 39-yard TD pass. That helped Washington lead 13-10 at halftime. But the Chiefs outscored Washington 21-0 the rest of the way to push their record to 3-3. The Chiefs came into Sunday with only four takeaways all season and they managed to produce two against Washington. This was the first game all season KC did not allow at least 29 points.