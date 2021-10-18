Ellis says biennial Women’s World Cup can help grow the game
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis insists a biennial Women’s World Cup is not a foregone conclusion but it is being discussed by FIFA as part of a strategy to grow the women’s game. FIFA recently revealed its aspirations to redraft the calendar of international soccer competitions to accommodate holding soccer’s most prestigious tournament every two years. Ellis leads a technical advisory group that is discussing the plan.