Espanyol beats Cádiz 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has followed up its shock win against Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory over Cádiz. Raúl de Tomás and Nico Melamed scored in each half to give Espanyol its third win in four matches. The home victory moved the Barcelona club to 11th place. Cádiz’s winless streak was extended to four matches. Borja Iglesias scored in the 89th to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over Aláves for its fourth victory in five matches in all competitions.